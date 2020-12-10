LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Petsas: Crisis management ‘the new normality’

10 December 2020
“The management of the crisis is the new normality,” stated government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday, participating in an online discussion at the 14th Corporate Communication Conference organised by corpcom.gr.

The discussion was on issues of government communication and the communications management of crises, focusing on COVID-19. Petsas described the government’s multi-dimensional communications strategy for the pandemic which, apart from the regular briefing by the government spokesperson, also introduced a daily briefing by expert scientists and those in charge of operations. He went on to outline the government’s strategy for the success of its vaccination plan, stressing that this will be an unprecedented endeavour that will be rolled out in the first six months of 2021.

They discussion additional touched on how Greece will make use of the Recovery Fund, with emphasis on reversing the brain drain.

