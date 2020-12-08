LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias: Turkey threatened Greece with war

8 December 2020
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey was threatening Greece with war if it extended its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, speaking to the press after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Monday.

The EU Ministers discussed possible sanctions against Turkey for its delinquent behaviour in the eastern Mediterranean.

Immediately after the council meeting, Nikos Dendias said that “Turkey did not understand the positive message of the European Union from the October council”.

At the same time, he noted that Ankara “continued its delinquent behaviour and even under a context which is completely unacceptable: the threat of war against Greece if it extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.”

Dendias added that during the meeting it became sufficiently clear that there should be a reaction against Turkey. “And that is what will be discussed at the Council of Heads of State and Government this week.”

