Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 89 deaths on Monday
The Greek authorities announced 1,251 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 20 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 116,721, of which 52.7% are men.
5,007 (4.3%) are related to travel from abroad and 31,293 (26.8%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 600 are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 167 (27.8%) are women and the rest are men, while 75.7% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
668 patients have been discharged from ICUs.
Finally, there were 89 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 3,092. Of the fatalities, 1,237 (40.0%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 79 years and 96.2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
