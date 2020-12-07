Greek Foreign Minister Dendias: Turkey threatened Greece with war

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey was threatening Greece with war if it extended its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, speaking to the press after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Monday.

The EU Ministers discussed possible sanctions against Turkey for its delinquent behaviour in the eastern Mediterranean.

Immediately after the council meeting, Nikos Dendias said that “Turkey did not understand the positive message of the European Union from the October council”.

At the same time, he noted that Ankara “continued its delinquent behaviour and even under a context which is completely unacceptable: the threat of war against Greece if it extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.”

Dendias added that during the meeting it became sufficiently clear that there should be a reaction against Turkey. “And that is what will be discussed at the Council of Heads of State and Government this week.”

Last October, the European Council warned Turkey to halt the exploration in the waters of the eastern Mediterranean, warning it would face consequences otherwise. Tomorrow, Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Amman, Jordan to participate in the tripartite Meeting of the Greek – Cypriot and Jordanian Foreign Ministers.