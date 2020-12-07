Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen
Around 100 people were arrested Sunday in Athens at banned marches to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing of a teenager, Greek police said.
They were paying tribute to 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos on the 12th anniversary of his shooting death at the hands of police in the Exarchia district of the Greek capital.
