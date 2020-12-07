LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cold weather front to cover Greece

7 December 2020
Low barometric pressure is expected to cover Greece, bringing heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and even some snow in the mountains of Macedonia and Epirus from Sunday night and all day tomorrow.
The cold front, which is affecting Italy, is forecast to sweep across Greece from west to east starting late Sunday evening and during Monday.

According to the available meteorological data of the National Observatory of Athens / Meteo.gr, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the night hours of Sunday 06/12 towards the early morning hours of Monday 07/12 initially in the west, where they will gradually move eastward affecting most of the country until night. There is a possibility of local hail in the Aegean islands, while snowfalls will occur in the mountainous areas of Epirus and Macedonia.

However, the phenomena will be short-lived, since gradually the weather will improve, starting from the west.

