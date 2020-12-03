LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Shipping Minister admitted to ICU

3 December 2020
4 Views

The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, was admitted for precautionary reasons to the Intensive Care Unit of Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Giannis Plakiotakis has been hospitalised for days infected with coronavirus at Evangelismos hospital.

At 3 in the morning, after persistent high temperature, the doctors decided to move the Minister to an ICU room for better treatment in order to administer oxygenation. Once proper oxygenation is restored a new cycle of treatment will begin.

You may be interested

The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British…

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The foreign trade sector is proving resilient and supporting the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in…

Greece is setting up some 1,018 vaccinations centers, says Health Minister Kikilias
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greece is setting up some 1,018 vaccinations centers, says Health Minister Kikilias

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

Greece is preparing some 1,018 vaccination centers that will inoculate 2 million citizens every month against the coronavirus, Health Minister…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which…

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The foreign trade sector is proving resilient and supporting the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in his address to the conference of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which…

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small feat

Panos - Dec 03, 2020

The foreign trade sector is proving resilient and supporting the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in his address to the conference of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments