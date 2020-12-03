Greek Shipping Minister admitted to ICU
The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, was admitted for precautionary reasons to the Intensive Care Unit of Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Giannis Plakiotakis has been hospitalised for days infected with coronavirus at Evangelismos hospital.
At 3 in the morning, after persistent high temperature, the doctors decided to move the Minister to an ICU room for better treatment in order to administer oxygenation. Once proper oxygenation is restored a new cycle of treatment will begin.
You may be interested
The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next weekPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British…
PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small featPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The foreign trade sector is proving resilient and supporting the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in…
Greece is setting up some 1,018 vaccinations centers, says Health Minister KikiliasPanos - Dec 03, 2020
Greece is preparing some 1,018 vaccination centers that will inoculate 2 million citizens every month against the coronavirus, Health Minister…
Leave a Comment