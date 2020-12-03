Greek Shipping Minister admitted to ICU

The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, was admitted for precautionary reasons to the Intensive Care Unit of Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Giannis Plakiotakis has been hospitalised for days infected with coronavirus at Evangelismos hospital.

At 3 in the morning, after persistent high temperature, the doctors decided to move the Minister to an ICU room for better treatment in order to administer oxygenation. Once proper oxygenation is restored a new cycle of treatment will begin.