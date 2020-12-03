Covid-19 Greece – 1,882 new cases on Thursday
The Greek authorities announced 1,882 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, 8 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 111,537, of which 52.9% are men.
4,958 (4.4%) are related to travel from abroad and 29,474 (26.4%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 622 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 177 (28.5%) are women and the rest are men, while 75.9% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
620 patients have been discharged from ICUs.
Finally, there were 100 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 2,706. Of the fatalities, 1,085 (40.1%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 96.5% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
You may be interested
Greek Shipping Minister admitted to ICUPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, was admitted for precautionary reasons to the Intensive Care Unit of…
The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next weekPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British…
PM Mitsotakis: The resilience of Greek exports a small featPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The foreign trade sector is proving resilient and supporting the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in…
Leave a Comment