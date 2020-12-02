LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 2,199 new cases on Tuesday

2 December 2020
The Greek authorities announced 2,199 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, 25 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 107,470, of which 52.9% are men.

4,919 (4.6%) are related to travel from abroad and 28,590 (26.6%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 596 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 167 (28.0%) are women and the rest are men, while 75.8% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

597 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Finally, there were 111 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 2,517. Of the fatalities, 1,021 (40.6%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 96.6% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

