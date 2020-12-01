Greek Resort named top “World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort”
Sani Resort in Kassandra, Halkidiki gained the top spot as the “World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2020, a leasing tourism organisation that rewards and honours excellence in all areas of the global travel and tourism industry.
The awards recognised Sani Resort as the leading destination in the world that offers high-quality vacations with strict adherence to sustainability criteria, ie protecting and highlighting the environment, local communities, and people.
The global recoginition came in a year of deep health and climate crisis with its repercussions affecting humanity more than ever. At the same time, the effects associated with the rapid decline of biodiversity, plastic pollution, and severe climate change due to the climate crisis show the catalytic significance of protecting the planet as a necessary condition for the future of all of us, the Resort underlined.
