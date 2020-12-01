Greece confirms 1,044 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 85 fatalities; 600 in ICUs
Greece confirmed 1,044 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 9 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).
All cases in Greece total 105,271 of which 4,888 relate to travel from abroad and 28,075 to already confirmed infection cases.
A total of 600 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 75.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 161 of them are women. Another 581 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.
EODY also registered 85 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 2,406 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 80 years, 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 978 were women.
You may be interested
Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis returns to its port, as Greece calls on EU to impose sanctions on Turkeymakis - Nov 30, 2020
After 49 days of seismic surveys in a large sea area that included the Greek continental shelf, Turkish research ship…
Teleworking in Greece extended until December 31stPanos - Nov 30, 2020
Teleworking for businesses able to implement distance working due to Covid-19 has been extended until December 31st, Greek authorities have decided. The…
PM Mitsotakis: Covid-19 vaccine free for the publicPanos - Nov 30, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Covid-19 vaccine would be given to the public free of charge during his…
Leave a Comment