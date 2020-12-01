Greece confirms 1,044 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 85 fatalities; 600 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 1,044 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 9 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 105,271 of which 4,888 relate to travel from abroad and 28,075 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 600 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 75.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 161 of them are women. Another 581 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 85 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 2,406 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 80 years, 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 978 were women.