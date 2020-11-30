Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.
Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 16C. Scattered clouds that will gradually get thicker in the evening in the western and eastern parts and temperatures between 05C and 19C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-20C. Mostly fair in Athens, 07C-17C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 0C-16C.
You may be interested
Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek policemakis - Nov 27, 2020
The Pakistani leader of a gang, whose knife-wielding members broke into an apartment in Kaminia last Saturday and slaughtered a…
These blood types have a lower risk of contracting Covid-19Panos - Nov 27, 2020
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that people with blood type ‘O’ may have a lower risk…
Former New York Times reporter blasts Amazon for censorship over Covid-19 masksPanos - Nov 27, 2020
Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has slammed Amazon for attempted ‘censorship’ after the company backed down from its…
Leave a Comment