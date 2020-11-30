PM Mitsotakis: Covid-19 vaccine free for the public

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Covid-19 vaccine would be given to the public free of charge during his trip to Thessaloniki Saturday.

The PM visited the “Ippokratio” hospital accompanied by the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias.

“The coronavirus vaccine will be free from the State, it will not be mandatory but we trust our fellow citizens’ common sense, based especially on the advice offered by doctors, and the experts to encourage as many of our fellow citizens as possible to proceed with the vaccination from January when the big vaccination program will start “, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Prime Minister thanked the employees of the hospital for the “great work” they were doing and stressed that “the whole society stands with respect for the medical staff”. “You have the full support of the state. A very big thank you to all the nurses,” he underlined.