LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Impressive joint Geek-Egyptian navy exercise sends message (photos)

30 November 2020
2 Views

The Greek and Egyptian navies conducted joint exercises on Saturday in the wider sea area south of Karpathos.

The PASSEX (Passing Exercise), under the auspices of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) and the General Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, contributed to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability, and cooperation of the units of the two countries.

You may be interested

Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greeks were fined a total of over half a million Euros for violating Covid-19 measures following intensive police inspections on Saturday. On…

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greece has to bring its epidemiological load down quickly as it cannot afford to be in a constant lockdown and…

Covid-19 Greece – 1,193 new cases on Sunday
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Covid-19 Greece – 1,193 new cases on Sunday

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1,193 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 10 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greeks were fined a total of over half a million Euros for violating Covid-19 measures following intensive police inspections on Saturday. On Saturday, Greek law enforcement agencies carried out…

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greece has to bring its epidemiological load down quickly as it cannot afford to be in a constant lockdown and have restrictions on movements between regions, government…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a day

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greeks were fined a total of over half a million Euros for violating Covid-19 measures following intensive police inspections on Saturday. On Saturday, Greek law enforcement agencies carried out…

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Greece has to bring its epidemiological load down quickly as it cannot afford to be in a constant lockdown and have restrictions on movements between regions, government…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments