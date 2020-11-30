LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 1,193 new cases on Sunday

30 November 2020
10 Views

The Greek authorities announced 1,193 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 10 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 103,034, of which 53.0% are men.

4,879 (4.7%) are related to travel from abroad and 27,746 (26.6%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 603 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 162 (26.9%) are women and the rest are men, while 76.0% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

575 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Finally, there were 98 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 2,321. Of the fatalities, 935 (40.3%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 96.7% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police
GREECE
shares54 views
GREECE
shares54 views

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police

makis - Nov 27, 2020

The Pakistani leader of a gang, whose knife-wielding members broke into an apartment in Kaminia last Saturday and slaughtered a…

These blood types have a lower risk of contracting Covid-19
HEALTH
shares45 views
HEALTH
shares45 views

These blood types have a lower risk of contracting Covid-19

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

New research adds to the growing body of evidence that people with blood type ‘O’ may have a lower risk…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the…

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police
GREECE
shares54 views
GREECE
shares54 views

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police

makis - Nov 27, 2020

The Pakistani leader of a gang, whose knife-wielding members broke into an apartment in Kaminia last Saturday and slaughtered a 29-year-old man and brutally beat two other…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Nov 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the…

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police
GREECE
shares54 views
GREECE
shares54 views

Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police

makis - Nov 27, 2020

The Pakistani leader of a gang, whose knife-wielding members broke into an apartment in Kaminia last Saturday and slaughtered a 29-year-old man and brutally beat two other…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments