LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Former New York Times reporter blasts Amazon for censorship over Covid-19 masks

27 November 2020
3 Views

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has slammed Amazon for attempted ‘censorship’ after the company backed down from its attempt to halt sales of his new book that questions the effectiveness of masks in deterring the pandemic.

Berenson, who has emerged as a strong critic of the government’s response to the pandemic, appeared in an interview with Fox News guest host Mark Steyn on Wednesday night.

‘Big Tech censorship of opposing views on COVID is a huge problem, and it’s part of an even bigger problem,’ he said.

‘This isn’t about COVID, it’s about whether or not as a society we’re going to allow people who have views that are sort of outside what the mainstream media want you to believe, to present those views,’ he continued. ‘It’s becoming harder and harder to have honest conversations.’

Berenson said that his new booklet, the third in a series about the COVID-19 response, quotes from published scientific studies that cast doubt on the effectiveness of population-wide mask mandates.

‘Obviously, I’d like everyone to read it and understand how weak the science about masks is,’ he said.

Berenson noted that he had to battle Amazon over the first booklet in his series before Elon Musk highlighted the case on Twitter and the retailer backed down.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

You may be interested

Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

"There are some first signs of a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases. If this pace continues, then the…

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,018 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 2 were detected following checks at the…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday

makis - Nov 26, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,018 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 2 were detected following checks at the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

"There are some first signs of a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases. If this pace continues, then the pressure on the National Health System will…

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,018 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 2 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

"There are some first signs of a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases. If this pace continues, then the pressure on the National Health System will…

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Previous Next Covid-19 Greece – 2,018 new cases on Thursday

Panos - Nov 27, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,018 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 2 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments