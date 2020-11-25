LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Temperatures in Greece forecast to drop by 3-6C on Wednesday

25 November 2020
6 Views

Τhe northerly winds that are blowing in the Aegean are expected to gradually intensify and reach up to 8.0 on the Beaufort scale on Tuesday, while wind speeds will remain at that level on Wednesday also, the meteo service of the Athens National Observatory said.

The weather service also forecast that temperatures in Greece on Wednesday will post a 3.0-6.0 degree drop on the Celsius scale in comparison with Tuesday.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday

makis - Nov 24, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,135 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, of which 13 were detected following checks at the…

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)

makis - Nov 23, 2020

Ankara has prevented a German frigate, participating in the European Union’s “IRINI” mission, from inspecting a suspected Turkish cargo ship…

Biden Deputy Chief of Staff pushed “mandatory” firearm buybacks
WORLD
shares44 views
WORLD
shares44 views

Biden Deputy Chief of Staff pushed “mandatory” firearm buybacks

Panos - Nov 23, 2020

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, would-be White House Deputy Chief of Staff for a Biden administration, managed Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s 2020 campaign and pushed…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday

makis - Nov 24, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,135 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, of which 13 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases…

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)

makis - Nov 23, 2020

Ankara has prevented a German frigate, participating in the European Union’s “IRINI” mission, from inspecting a suspected Turkish cargo ship off Libya, Der Spiegel magazine reported on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday

makis - Nov 24, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,135 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, of which 13 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases…

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Ankara blocks inspection of Turkish ship by German frigate in Libya (video)

makis - Nov 23, 2020

Ankara has prevented a German frigate, participating in the European Union’s “IRINI” mission, from inspecting a suspected Turkish cargo ship off Libya, Der Spiegel magazine reported on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments