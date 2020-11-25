No Tram and Metro services in Athens on Thursday due to strike
Commuters in Athens will have no tram and metro services this Thursday, November 26, after staff in STASY, the fixed-rail public transport organisation, decided to join a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labour Centre.
In an announcement, STASY SA employees noted that they were “not willing to accept the use of the pandemic as a ‘tool’ for passing anti-labour legislation to trample decades of rights and entitlements.”
