LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

No Tram and Metro services in Athens on Thursday due to strike

25 November 2020
2 Views

Commuters in Athens will have no tram and metro services this Thursday, November 26, after staff in STASY, the fixed-rail public transport organisation, decided to join a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labour Centre.

In an announcement, STASY SA employees noted that they were “not willing to accept the use of the pandemic as a ‘tool’ for passing anti-labour legislation to trample decades of rights and entitlements.”

You may be interested

Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

A 27-year-old Syrian arrested last week on charges of being a member of the ISIS terrorist group was led to prison…

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

The European Commission has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply its Covid-19 vaccine, a European official told Reuters. Moderna announced…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,135 new cases on Tuesday

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 2,135 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, of which 13 were detected following checks at the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

A 27-year-old Syrian arrested last week on charges of being a member of the ISIS terrorist group was led to prison after his statement before the competent prosecutor.…

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

The European Commission has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply its Covid-19 vaccine, a European official told Reuters. Moderna announced last Monday that the coronavirus vaccine that…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

A 27-year-old Syrian arrested last week on charges of being a member of the ISIS terrorist group was led to prison after his statement before the competent prosecutor.…

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters

Panos - Nov 25, 2020

The European Commission has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply its Covid-19 vaccine, a European official told Reuters. Moderna announced last Monday that the coronavirus vaccine that…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments