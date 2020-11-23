Coronavirus Greece: Shock with another 103 deaths, 540 intubated & 1.498 cases

EODY announced today 1.498 new cases of coronavirus in Greece of which 22 were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 91.619, of which 53,4% are men.

540 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 150 (27,8%) are women and the rest are men, while 81,9% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

470 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

On Sunday there were 103 more fatalities recorded and 1.630 deaths in total in the country, 647 (39,7%) of which were women and the rest men. Their median age was 80 years and 97% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.