Biden Deputy Chief of Staff pushed “mandatory” firearm buybacks
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, would-be White House Deputy Chief of Staff for a Biden administration, managed Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s 2020 campaign and pushed “mandatory” buybacks for certain firearms.
During a September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47”.
Fox News reports less than a month later, O’Malley Dillon appeared in a video pushing “mandatory” buybacks. She said:
We are actually the only campaign with a plan…that supports mandatory buybacks of weapons of war. An assault weapon ban is very, very important, and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there.
Both Biden and Kamala Harris have voiced support for mandatory buybacks as well.
On September 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported Harris expressed support for a government-mandated buyback of AR-15 rifles. Bloomberg reported Harris had not worked out all the details on how the buyback would work, but she said, “I think it’s a good idea”.
Source: Breitbart
