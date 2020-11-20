LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)

20 November 2020
One dead, one wounded and a third man beaten badly after a group of Pakistanis stormed in an apartment in Kaminia, Athens where three compatriots lived.

The perpetrators broke into the apartment at around 12.30′ noon, holding knives and bats as it can be seen in the video published by protothema.gr.

They killed one of the three occupants of the apartment, seriously injured the second with a knife and badly beat the third. It is terrifying that some of the perpetrators were filming the attack.

The motives of the attack remain unknown but it is only a matter of time before the perpetrators are arrested.

