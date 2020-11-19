Coronavirus Greece: Large increase with 3.209 new cases, 480 intubated, 60 dead
The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced today 3.209 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, of which 29 were detected following checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 82.034, of which 53,7% are men.
In total, 4.714 (5,7%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 20.917 (25,5%) are related to an already known case.
480 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years, 148 (30,8%) are women and the rest are men, while 81,0% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
410 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, we have 60 more recorded fatalities and 1.288 deaths in total in the country, 523 (40,6%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 80 years and 97,4% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
