Coronavirus Greece: 2.422 new cases, 443 intubated, 63 deaths
The Greek authorities announced today 2.422 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 6 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 78.825, of which 53,8% are men.
4.685 (5,9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 20.225 (25,7%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 443 of patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 143 (32,3%) are women and the rest are men, 81,5% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
392 patients have been discharged from ICUs.
Finally, there were 63 more recorded fatalities and 1.228 in total in the country, 502 (40,9%) women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 97,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu DhabiPanos - Nov 18, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where…
The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean powermakis - Nov 17, 2020
For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26%…
Open Doors 2020: More American students are choosing to study in GreecePanos - Nov 17, 2020
According to the Open Doors 2020 survey findings, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a growing number of Americans are…
Leave a Comment