Open Doors 2020: More American students are choosing to study in Greece

According to the Open Doors 2020 survey findings, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a growing number of Americans are choosing Greece as a destination for study. Greece welcomed a total of 5,834 U.S. students during the 2018/19 academic year, marking an increase of 11.7% compared to the previous year. Thousands of Greek students chose the U.S. for their studies, with a total of 2,489 Greek students studying in U.S. academic institutions during the 2019/20 academic year.

Greece moved up two places and is now ranked 12th globally for study abroad destinations for U.S. students (it was ranked 14th in 2019, and 17th in 2018), with 5,834 U.S. students studying in Greece for the 2018/19 academic year, compared to 5,223 the previous year.

Of the 2,489 Greek students in the U.S. on educational exchanges during the 2019/20 academic year, almost half (1,132) attended graduate programs, 793 students attended undergraduate programs, and the rest attended other, non-degree programs. The previous year, 2,523 Greek students studied in the U.S.

“I’m thrilled that Greece is becoming a study destination of choice for more and more American students. I expect this increase to accelerate as we get through the COVID-19 pandemic together and the Greek Ministry of Education builds on its excellent initiatives to attract more international students, deepening the bonds between our peoples and strengthening our shared values. The U.S. Embassy will continue to support these efforts,” said U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

“We are encouraged to see a fifth year of more than one million international students in the United States before the pandemic,” said Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs. “International student mobility is as important today as ever, and we believe the United States is the best destination for students to study and earn their degrees. Education is a pathway to a greater future and international educational exchange has the power to transform students’ trajectories”.

About Open Doors

Open Doors is published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), which has conducted an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) since 1972. It is a comprehensive information resource on international students studying at higher education institutions in the United States, and U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit at their home colleges or universities.