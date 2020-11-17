Five metro stations to shut down at noon on Tuesday, Polytechnic Day
Five stations of the Athens metro will shut down midday on Tuesday, as part of security measures for the Polytechnic anniversary, police said.
As of 12:00 noon, the trains will be passing through the following station without stopping: Omonia, Panepistimio, Syntagma, Evangelismos, and Megaro Moussikis (Athens Concert Hall).
Tuesday is the anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against the junta.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubatedmakis - Nov 16, 2020
The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks…
Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on FridayPanos - Nov 16, 2020
Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of…
Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)Panos - Nov 16, 2020
The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were…
Leave a Comment