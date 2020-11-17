LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Five metro stations to shut down at noon on Tuesday, Polytechnic Day

17 November 2020
2 Views

Five stations of the Athens metro will shut down midday on Tuesday, as part of security measures for the Polytechnic anniversary, police said.

As of 12:00 noon, the trains will be passing through the following station without stopping: Omonia, Panepistimio, Syntagma, Evangelismos, and Megaro Moussikis (Athens Concert Hall).

Tuesday is the anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against the junta.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated

makis - Nov 16, 2020

The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks…

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of…

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)
ART
shares32 views
ART
shares32 views

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated

makis - Nov 16, 2020

The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number…

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of fines. During extensive checks, amounting to 74,230…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated

makis - Nov 16, 2020

The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number…

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of fines. During extensive checks, amounting to 74,230…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments