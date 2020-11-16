Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27

The Minister of Education Niki Kerameos announced the suspension of the operation of primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries from Monday, in order, as she stated, to limit the mobility of attendants (parents, grandparents).

The announcements were made by the Ministry of Health, in the presence of Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakou.

The Minister of Education referred to the details of the operation of the primary and kindergartens. The course will be conducted in two axes: 1) With educational television, which will start on Monday at 9 in the morning and 2) with distance education, which will start on Wednesday. The children of the Primary School will attend the lesson from 2 in the afternoon until 5 and the children of the kindergartens from 2 in the afternoon until 4.