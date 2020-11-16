LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish President Ergodan’s visit to Varosha

16 November 2020
3 Views

“The Turkish President’s scheduled visit to occupied Varosha, accompanied by a government team, on the “anniversary” of the unilateral and illegal declaration of the Turkish Cypriot entity in occupied Cyprus, is an unprecedented provocation that is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and the Conclusions of the European Council.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,698 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were detected at the country’s…

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Minister of Education Niki Kerameos announced the suspension of the operation of primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries from Monday, in…

Covid-19 Greece – 3,038 cases reported on Friday
GREECE
shares60 views
GREECE
shares60 views

Covid-19 Greece – 3,038 cases reported on Friday

makis - Nov 13, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 3,038 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 11 were detected at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,698 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases…

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Minister of Education Niki Kerameos announced the suspension of the operation of primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries from Monday, in order, as she stated, to limit the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,698 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases…

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The Minister of Education Niki Kerameos announced the suspension of the operation of primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries from Monday, in order, as she stated, to limit the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments