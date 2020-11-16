LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated

16 November 2020
1 Views

The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 76.403, of which 53,9% are men.

A total of 4.675 (6,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 19.638 (25,7%) are related to an already known case.

400 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation and their median age is 65 years with 126 (31,5%) being women and the rest men, while 79,5% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

In total 383 patients have been discharged from the country’s ICUs.

Finally, there were 59 recorded fatalities and 1.165 in total in the country with 473 (40,6%) being women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 97,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and older.

You may be interested

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of…

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)
ART
shares21 views
ART
shares21 views

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were…

Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish President Ergodan’s visit to Varosha
DEFENCE
shares23 views
DEFENCE
shares23 views

Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish President Ergodan’s visit to Varosha

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

"The Turkish President’s scheduled visit to occupied Varosha, accompanied by a government team, on the “anniversary” of the unilateral and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of fines. During extensive checks, amounting to 74,230…

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)
ART
shares21 views
ART
shares21 views

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were made public by the Ministry of Culture.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek authorities slap offenders of Covid-19 measures with fines worth 237,750 euros on Friday

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

Greek police found 2,475 violations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures on Friday, slapping offenders with a total of 237,750 euros worth of fines. During extensive checks, amounting to 74,230…

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)
ART
shares21 views
ART
shares21 views

Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)

Panos - Nov 16, 2020

The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were made public by the Ministry of Culture.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments