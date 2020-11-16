Ancient Greek bust found in Athens is an original 4th BC work (photo)

The details of the extremely important archeological find that came to the surface from the excavations on Aiolou Street, were made public by the Ministry of Culture.

The bust is dated back to the 4th or the beginning of the 3rd century BC. and was part of the south connecting wall of the sewer.

The iconography of the sculpture is typical of the type of Ermos Propylaeus of Alkamenos and is an original piece of sculpture.

The bust was wall-mounted for second use in the south side wall of a modern sewer connection. The find, which is kept in good condition, was immediately transferred to a warehouse of the Ephorate of Antiquities.

This is an original work probably of the end of the 4th or the beginning of the 3rd century BC. Hermetic columns were established at crossroads and streets and served as road signs.

The find was unearthed during works by a crew of the Athens Municipality.