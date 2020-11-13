Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26

The national union of ship engineers (PEMEN) has joined two other unions in declaring a a 24-hour national strike on November 26, they said on Thursday.

The national unions of Merchant Marine seamen (PENEN) and of cooks (PEEMAGEN) called a strike on Wednesday over a regulation allowing Greek-flagged ships of over-3,000 gross tonnage to sign international collective labor agreements for crews.

They said that this will open the way to including other ships as well and lead to mass unemployment for Greek sailors.