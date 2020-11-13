PM Mitsotakis: Property auctions to be suspended and weakest households to be supported
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced financial support for the weakest households, while also adding that a suspension of house auctions would be examined via a regulation, in his closing remarks in the Parliament during the debate on the Covid-19 management on Thursday.
As he said: “I would like to close the process on a more optimistic note. Through the discussion, I believe, interesting things have heard that need to be evaluated by the government. Mr. Tsipras proposed financial support for the weakest households. There will be support for the weakest households at Christmas. How we will give it to them and how much is something that will depend on the financial capacity of the country and will be specialised by the ministry. The government will stand as it has done so far close to our fellow citizens who need it most.”
