LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 3,038 cases reported on Friday

13 November 2020
1 Views

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 3,038 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 11 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 69,675, of which 54.1% are men.

4,601 (6.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 18,334 (26.3%) are related to an already known case.

336 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 100 (29.8%) being females and the rest men, while 81.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 362 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 38 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 997 in the country. Of the fatalities, 399 (40.0%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 80 years with 96.9% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

Working from home should be taxed to help support workers whose jobs are under threat, a report published by Greman…

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

The national union of ship engineers (PEMEN) has joined two other unions in declaring a a 24-hour national strike on…

PM Mitsotakis: Property auctions to be suspended and weakest households to be supported
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

PM Mitsotakis: Property auctions to be suspended and weakest households to be supported

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced financial support for the weakest households, while also adding that a suspension of house auctions…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

Working from home should be taxed to help support workers whose jobs are under threat, a report published by Greman Deutsche Bank has suggested, according to the…

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

The national union of ship engineers (PEMEN) has joined two other unions in declaring a a 24-hour national strike on November 26, they said on Thursday.   PEMEN…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

Working from home should be taxed to help support workers whose jobs are under threat, a report published by Greman Deutsche Bank has suggested, according to the…

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Ship engineers join sailor strike on Nov. 26

Panos - Nov 13, 2020

The national union of ship engineers (PEMEN) has joined two other unions in declaring a a 24-hour national strike on November 26, they said on Thursday.   PEMEN…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments