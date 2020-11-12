Covid-19 Greece – 3,316 cases reported on Thursday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 3,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday (a negative record), of which 24 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 66,637, of which 54.1% are men.

4,587 (6.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 17,773 (26.7%) are related to an already known case.

310 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 88 (28.4%) being females and the rest men, while 82.9% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 353 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 50 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 959 in the country. Of the fatalities, 387 (40.4%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 80 years with 96.9% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.