Phil Collins hadn’t showered for one year, ex-wife alleges

There is indeed something “in the air tonight”. And it could be Phil Collins’ soundtrack, according to his ex. In the final round of his messy split from Oranne Cevey, Cevey filed court documents claiming the Genesis star stinks – and he’s helpless.

She filed papers in Miami on Monday, accusing her of reneging on her deal to give her half of their $40 million house.

But in the papers, seen by Page Six, she painted Collins, 69, as a confused “hermit” who hasn’t washed or brushed his teeth for months.

Cevey, 46, claimed in court documents that in 2017 Collins started drinking heavily and taking prescription pills, alleging that he “often fell from the combination of prescription drugs and excessive alcohol”.

She even said that “on several occasions, he hit his head while falling and went to hospitals under a pseudonym”.

Newspapers even say he “collapsed on stage performing because he was so weakened he couldn’t get up.”

She also claimed that in 2019 Collins “was becoming more and more depressed, withdrawn, abusive and following back surgery, increasingly addicted to antidepressants and pain relievers.”

“He was unable to have sex,” the newspapers say, “he stopped showering, brushing his teeth, and dressing properly (in fact, he did not shower or brush his teeth from 2019 to August 2020 when he left)” their home.

Source: fr24news.com