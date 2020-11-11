LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 2,752 cases reported on Wednesday

11 November 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,752 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 39 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 63,321, of which 54.2% are men.

4,556 (7.2%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 17,036 (26.9%) are related to an already known case.

297 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 82 (27.6%) being females and the rest men, while 82.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 347 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 43 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 909 in the country. Of the fatalities, 369 (40.6%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.7% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

