Ban on the sale of durable goods in supermarkets

A decision banning the sale of durable goods – such as clothes, shoes, electrical and electronic items, toys and books – in supermarkets as long as retail stores are closed, was signed on Tuesday, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday in an interview with Skai radio.

The minister noted that the aim is not to create conditions of unfair competition.

Georgiadis stated that a meeting was held on Saturday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the presence of the President of ESEE George Karanikas, who raised the relevant request for a ban on the sale of non-essential products by supermarkets.

The minister announced that the prime minister is also considering the request to open bookstores, stressing that the government will find a way to support the publishing sector.