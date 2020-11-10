International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus.
The S&P futures rose 3%, the Dow futures recorded an increase of 1,400 points at the opening, while the US dollar had a slight fall, with the euro/dollar exchange rate approaching 1.1. Commodity prices, such as oil, are also rising.
Pfizer’s people talk about “a great day for science and humanity” and said that they would apply for approval of the use of the vaccine by the end of November.
You may be interested
Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance MinisterPanos - Nov 10, 2020
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday…
COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trialsPanos - Nov 10, 2020
Germany’s BioNTech and its US pharma partner Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing…
Covid-19 Greece – 1,490 cases reported on MondayPanos - Nov 10, 2020
The confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday reached 1,490, bringing the total number of cases to 53,744. There were 41…
Leave a Comment