Covid-19 Greece – 2,384 cases reported on Tuesday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 60,570, of which 54.2% are men.
4,510 (7.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 16,382 (27.0%) are related to an already known case.
263 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 71 (27.0%) being females and the rest men, while 86.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 336 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There were 41 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 866 in the country. Of the fatalities, 351 (40.5%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
