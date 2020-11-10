LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 1,490 cases reported on Monday

10 November 2020
The confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday reached 1,490, bringing the total number of cases to 53,744.

There were 41 fatalities recorded on Monday, which is a negative record. The death toll now stands at 825. The intubated patients are 239.

Of the confirmed cases, 390 were found in Attica and 412 in Thessaloniki.

