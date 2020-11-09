Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter.
“In phone call earlier tdy, FM @NikosDendias & #Turkey FM @MevlutCavusoglu discussed the conditions which would allow them to meet again in the near future,” the tweet said.
According to diplomatic sources, the contact was initiated by the Turkish foreign minister and Dendias repeated Greece’s unchanging position that there can be no margins for dialogue as long as Turkey’s provocative actions continue.
