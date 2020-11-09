LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean

9 November 2020
2 Views

Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos has announced plans to create a new Hellenic naval base on Crete as Greece leverages its southernmost island as a pillar of security policy in the Eastern Mediterranean amid ongoing tensions with Turkey.

Periklis Zorzovilis, head of the Athens-based Institute for Security and Defense Analysis, told Al-Monitor that from a geostrategic standpoint, the increasing militarization of Crete is well placed.

“The most important island for Greek security in the Eastern Mediterranean is Crete because it contains established military infrastructure and it is located in a very central geographic position,” he said.

The move comes as Greece’s Arab partners, who share the Hellenic country’s concerns over Turkish aggression, are drawn to the island as well.

Last year, Egypt took part in the “Medusa 9” naval, air and special forces exercises held on Crete with Greek and Cypriot counterparts. In August, the United Arab Emirates dispatched four F-16 fighter jets to the island for joint training with the Hellenic Air Force.

source: al-monitor

You may be interested

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Moody’s Investors Service raised Greece’s sovereign credit rating by one notch, despite the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy…

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a…

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Moody’s Investors Service raised Greece’s sovereign credit rating by one notch, despite the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy and the new three-week lockdown that started…

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening. The most…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Moody’s Investors Service raised Greece’s sovereign credit rating by one notch, despite the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy and the new three-week lockdown that started…

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening. The most…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments