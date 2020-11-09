LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 1,490 cases reported on Monday

9 November 2020
1 Views

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday reached 1,490, bringing the total number of cases to 53,744.

There were 41 fatalities recorded on Monday, which is a negative record. The death toll now stands at 825. The intubated patients are 239.

Of the confirmed cases, 390 were found in Attica and 412 in Thessaloniki.

You may be interested

Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive
WORLD
shares24 views
WORLD
shares24 views

Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal in the early hours of Saturday and replaced him with…

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares26 views
DEFENCE
shares26 views

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos has announced plans to create a new Hellenic naval base on Crete as Greece leverages its southernmost island…

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress
FINANCE
shares21 views
FINANCE
shares21 views

Moody’s raises Greece’s rating as reforms bring progress

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Moody’s Investors Service raised Greece’s sovereign credit rating by one notch, despite the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive
WORLD
shares24 views
WORLD
shares24 views

Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal in the early hours of Saturday and replaced him with former Finance Minister Naci Agbal after a…

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares26 views
DEFENCE
shares26 views

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos has announced plans to create a new Hellenic naval base on Crete as Greece leverages its southernmost island as a pillar of security policy in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive
WORLD
shares24 views
WORLD
shares24 views

Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal in the early hours of Saturday and replaced him with former Finance Minister Naci Agbal after a…

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares26 views
DEFENCE
shares26 views

Crete at center of converging, conflicting interests for Turkey, Greece in Eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos has announced plans to create a new Hellenic naval base on Crete as Greece leverages its southernmost island as a pillar of security policy in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments