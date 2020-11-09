Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening.

The most important points announced by the Minister was that fines for those violating the restriction measures were doubled from 150 to 300 euros, while employees found complicit in issuing false Covid-19 movement certificates to employees would be fined 500 euros.

Hardalias clarified that those entering Greece via airports, land borders, and seaports were required to present a negative 72-hour test result instead of the initial 48-hour test.

For a violation of the suspension of a store operation, the fine is 5,000 euros, while individual persons will be punished with a fine of 3,000 euros for the same violation.