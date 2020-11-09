Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros
Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening.
The most important points announced by the Minister was that fines for those violating the restriction measures were doubled from 150 to 300 euros, while employees found complicit in issuing false Covid-19 movement certificates to employees would be fined 500 euros.
Hardalias clarified that those entering Greece via airports, land borders, and seaports were required to present a negative 72-hour test result instead of the initial 48-hour test.
For a violation of the suspension of a store operation, the fine is 5,000 euros, while individual persons will be punished with a fine of 3,000 euros for the same violation.
You may be interested
Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phonePanos - Nov 09, 2020
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry…
Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature risePanos - Nov 09, 2020
Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the…
Covid-19 Greece – 2,448 cases reported on Fridaymakis - Nov 06, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,448 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 63 were detected at…
Leave a Comment