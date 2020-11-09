LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

9 November 2020

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening.

The most important points announced by the Minister was that fines for those violating the restriction measures were doubled from 150 to 300 euros, while employees found complicit in issuing false Covid-19 movement certificates to employees would be fined 500 euros.

Hardalias clarified that those entering Greece via airports, land borders, and seaports were required to present a negative 72-hour test result instead of the initial 48-hour test.

For a violation of the suspension of a store operation, the fine is 5,000 euros, while individual persons will be punished with a fine of 3,000 euros for the same violation.

You may be interested

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry…

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,448 cases reported on Friday
GREECE
shares57 views
GREECE
shares57 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,448 cases reported on Friday

makis - Nov 06, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,448 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 63 were detected at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter. "In phone call earlier…

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, with some clouds over central Macedonia…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Foreign Minister Dendias and Turkish counterpart speak on the phone

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter. "In phone call earlier…

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise

Panos - Nov 09, 2020

Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, with some clouds over central Macedonia…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments