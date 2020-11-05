LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Three Turks with Turkish military IDs & fake Greek IDs arrested in Athens

5 November 2020
Greek police officers arrested three Turkish citizens in possession of fake Greek IDs.

They also possessed Turkish IDs as well as Turkish military IDs.

The three people were considered to be suspicious by the police officers and they detained them.

When they found the fake IDs they proceeded with their arrest.

The Greek authorities examine, whether the Turkish IDs are genuine or fake.

Recent Comments