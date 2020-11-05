LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 2,646 cases reported on Wednesday

5 November 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,646 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday -a new negative record- of which 42 are associated with known outbreaks. The total number of cases is 46,892, of which 54.6% are men.

4,271 (9.1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 14,427 (30.8%) are related to an already known case.

179 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years with 42 (23.5%) being females and the rest men, while 88.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 305 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 23 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 678 in the country. Of the fatalities, 259 (38.5%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.4% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 specialist epidemiologists have reportedly recommended a nationwide lockdown to curtail the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

