Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 20C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 13C and 23C.
Clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 12C-24C. Clouds and rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-23C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 13C-24C. Scattered showers in the morning in Thessaloniki and gradually fair, 10C-19C.
