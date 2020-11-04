Greece to enter total lockdown for one month

According to the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, the country is entering a total lockdown for a month, starting from the weekend, as the epidemiological conditions are deteriorating in the country and the National Healthcare system is facing increasing pressure.

According to the Minister of Health, the Prime Minister and the government accepted the relevant recommendation of the infectious disease experts, while he stressed that the announcements on the new measures would be made by Prime Minister Mitsotakis on Thursday morning, along with the head of the specialist group, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

Speaking to Ant1-TV’s news bulletin, he said the decision was made after the communication he had with the Health Commissioner Mr. St. Kyriakidou and the Director-General of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Dr. Andrea Ammon.

The Minister of Health presented the situation in Greece and received information on the unfavorable course of the pandemic that prevails throughout Europe.

Following the specific communications, he informed the Committee of Experts and asked for a decision on the total ban.