LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Federal judge in Washington DC orders 12 areas to look for uncounted ballots

4 November 2020
1 Views

Post office workers in 12 different areas have been ordered to sweep their mail processing facilities by a federal judge in Washington DC.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that all processing facilities in the districts of Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Metro, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England (Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine), Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland (Wisconsin) and Arizona (which includes New Mexico) must be inspected by 3pm local time.

He ordered the additional “all clear” checks at the request of civil rights groups, including the NAACP and Vote Forward.

They filed a case when it emerged that 300,000 ballots had been marked as entering postal facilities, but not confirmed as leaving them.

Judge Sullivan ordered that all stray ballots must be sent out immediately.

You may be interested

US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced
SLIDE
shares1 views
SLIDE
shares1 views

US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The vote counting in the US elections takes place in an polarized atmosphere. The two candidates for the position of the President…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced
SLIDE
shares1 views
SLIDE
shares1 views

US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The vote counting in the US elections takes place in an polarized atmosphere. The two candidates for the position of the President of the US, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, send messages of…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced
SLIDE
shares1 views
SLIDE
shares1 views

US election: “We’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting” Trump announced

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The vote counting in the US elections takes place in an polarized atmosphere. The two candidates for the position of the President of the US, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, send messages of…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday

Panos - Nov 04, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments