Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 42,080, of which 54.9% are men.
4,225 (9.5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 14,111 (31.9%) are related to an already known case.
169 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 38 (22.5%) being females and the rest men, while 89.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 300 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 15 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 655 in the country. Of the fatalities, 255 (38.9%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Clouds, rainPanos - Nov 04, 2020
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging…
Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesdaymakis - Nov 03, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with…
New surreal Turkish theories: “The earthquake in Samos proved that the island belongs to the Turkish continental shelf”Panos - Nov 03, 2020
“The Smyrna earthquake has confirmed that islands such as Samos belong to the Turkish continental shelf”, retired Admiral Cichat Yayci and former deputy commander…
Leave a Comment