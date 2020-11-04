Covid-19 Greece – 2,166 cases reported on Tuesday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 42,080, of which 54.9% are men.

4,225 (9.5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 14,111 (31.9%) are related to an already known case.

169 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 38 (22.5%) being females and the rest men, while 89.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 300 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 15 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 655 in the country. Of the fatalities, 255 (38.9%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.