90% of Greeks say environmental protection is the most important issue in post Covid-19 era, European survey finds

90% of Greeks believe that after the pandemic we should do more for the protection of the planet and recycling.

The vast majority of Europeans believe that more needs to be done for the environment and recycling after Covid-19, according to a pan-European survey on behalf of the Every Can Counts program, which aims to raise public awareness of the benefits of aluminum can recycling and the circular economy.

The survey, conducted by the British polling company Lucid in 14 countries, records a tectonic shift in the priorities of European citizens. The data showed that 86% believe that it is more important than ever to protect the environment and recycle in the post-Covid-19 era.

Greece was in the top five countries – along with Italy, Romania, Ireland, and the United Kingdom – of the countries that place environmental protection as the top priority in a post-Covid-19 era.

A noteworthy point is that despite the deterioration of economic indicators caused by the pandemic, 52% of respondents across Europe would not put the economy above the environment if they had to choose between the two.

In Greece, the corresponding percentage reaches 59%, a rather interesting finding given that the country experienced a ten-year economic crisis.

Responding to the question “How important is recycling to you?”, 79% of Europeans and 85% of Greeks, respectively, said it is “very or extremely important”. Adding to those responses in Greece the extra 13% of the participants who find it quite important, the sum of the positive answers in Greece reaches 98%!

In addition, 92% of Europeans believe that recycling is an obligation of all citizens, something that 95% of Greeks agree with. Finally, an overwhelming percentage, which reaches 91% of Europeans, states that they would like to be able to do more in terms of recycling, with the corresponding percentage in Greece reaching 96%.